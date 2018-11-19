Front Page  »  

Pedestrian killed in Los Osos identified as was Morro Bay pastor

November 19, 2018

Pastor Dale Paulsen

The 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an alleged DUI driver in Los Osos Sunday evening was the pastor of a Morro Bay church. [Cal Coast Times]

Pastor Dale Paulsen of the Morro Bay Presbyterian Church, was walking in the 500 block of Ramona Avenue in Los Osos at about 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck. The driver, 24-year-old Emily Bales, fled the scene, according to the CHP.

At 6:20 p.m., an officer located Bales inside the pickup. Officers arrested Bales for felony DUI, hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter

Paulsen, a resident of Los Osos, delivered weekly sermons on Sundays at Morro Bay Presbyterian. He said he aimed to spark changes in churchgoers lives between Sunday mornings and Monday mornings.

“When I teach on Sunday morning, it’s a teaching time,” Paulsen said in welcome message on the church’s website. “I endeavor to teach in depth from God’s word but also make it personal and apply it to our lives, as Christians, in the hope that in light of what we learn from God’s word on Sunday morning we will live differently on Monday morning when we go home or when we go to work.”

The church has yet to make an announcement about memorial service arrangements.

Officers booked Bales into the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $100,000. Bales is no longer in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.


4
deepsea

Very sad for his family and his Church members. a life has been ended tragically and another life changed forever once again due to substance abuse. It will be interesting to learn what the results of the blood tests prove to be. Now that the state has determined that legalizing another impairing substance is a good idea for the collection of taxes, this is going to be all the more common.


11/19/2018 5:53 pm
south

3 felonies = $100K bail??


11/19/2018 2:14 pm
south

Also, leaving the scene makes her a flight risk. Why is she out of jail?


11/19/2018 2:14 pm
pi-on

My condolences to his family and church.


11/19/2018 1:16 pm
