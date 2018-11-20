PG&E divulges another outage near start of Camp Fire

November 20, 2018

Amid concerns over PG&E possibly being held liable for starting the deadliest blaze in state history, the Northern California Camp Fire, the utility disclosed it experienced a second power outage around the location and time the blaze began. [Cal Coast Times]

The Camp Fire has thus far claimed the lives of 77 people, while about 1,000 others are currently listed as missing. The blaze started at approximately 6:33 a.m. on Nov. 8 in Butte County near the town of Pulga.

PG&E has already disclosed it experienced an outage on a transmission line that morning also near Pulga. On Friday, the utility filed another incident report with the California Public Utilities Commission, this time disclosing an outage on a power line near the Concow area in Butte County at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It is unclear if either of the outages had any role in sparking the Camp Fire. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

However, PG&E already faces the threat of numerous lawsuits, and the utility has stated, if it were determined that its equipment started the Camp Fire, the financial liability it would face could exceed its insurance coverage. Concerns have since arisen over the possibility of the Camp Fire bankrupting PG&E.

PG&E’s stock price has plummeted more than 50 percent since the start of the fire. The utility’s stock was trading at about $49 when the Camp Fire started and is currently trading at about $23.

As of Monday morning, the Camp Fire has burned 151,000 acres and is 66 percent contained. The blaze has destroyed 11,713 homes, 472 commercial buildings and 3,388 other structures.

