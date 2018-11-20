Police capture wanted parolee from Texas in Atascadero

November 20, 2018

A traffic stop conducted by an Atascadero police officer Friday evening netted drugs, cash and stolen items, as well as a wanted parolee from Texas and a second suspect, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 5 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 3200 block of El Camino Real for a mechanical violation. The driver gave then officers a false name.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, a laptop and more than $8,000 in cash. Both the firearm and the laptop had been stolen, according to police.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Larry Conway, a wanted parolee from Texas. Officers also arrested a passenger, 64-year-old Nancy Brown-Wolf.

Conway and Brown-Wolf face charges related to possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. Officers booked both suspects into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they currently remain.

Brown-Wolf’s bail is set at $50,000, while Conway’s bail is set at $51,500.

Loading...