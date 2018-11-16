Robe belt shaped like noose sparks latest Cal Poly campus concerns

November 16, 2018

While acknowledging the object found might not have any meaning or significance, Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong penned a letter to the campus community discussing racism and mental health after a student in a dormitory found a bathrobe belt that appeared to be in the shape of a noose. [Cal Coast Times]

The student discovered the noose-shaped bathrobe belt last weekend in the laundry room of the Santa Lucia residence hall. The bathrobe tie was looped and tied in a shape resembling a noose, Armstrong stated in message to the campus community.

“It is unclear what, if anything, the bathrobe tie was meant to represent or if it was intended to target members of our community,” Armstrong wrote. “Regardless, this is a situation we take seriously, and it provides an opportunity to talk about two important issues: our campus climate and student mental health.”

Armstrong went on to say that pain can be inflicted upon people through intentional racism and racial ignorance. Cal Poly has a lot more work to do in its effort to create a safe and welcoming environment for all members of the community, Armstrong stated.

Regarding mental health, he said, if an individual is struggling with mental health issues, the university urges the person to talk with someone. Students in the Santa Lucia dorm can contact their coordinator of student development at (805) 756-5631, while counseling services are also available to all students 24/7 at (805) 756-2511.

Loading...