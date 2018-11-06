Santa Barbara cold case killer sentenced to prison

November 6, 2018

With the help of DNA evidence found under the victim’s fingernails, the court sentenced Eutimio Oswaldo Aispuro to 16 years to life in state prison for the brutal murder of Samuel Bautista Justo in Santa Barbara in 2010. [Cal Coast Times]

On the evening of September 25, 2010, officers conducting a welfare check found 24-year-old Justo dead inside his apartment on Castillo Street. He had been stabbed more than 50 times.

Investigators quickly focused on Aispuro, then 18 years old, who they learned had fled to his native Mexico. Detectives then began the process with Mexican authorities to capture and extradite their suspect.

DNA retrieved from under Justo’s fingernails later matched the DNA of Aispuro.

While continuing to work on the lengthy extradition process, on June 4, 2016, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested Aispero southeast of Tucson for illegal entry into the United States. At the time, Aispero provided a false name, but his true identity was discovered through fingerprinting.

Aispero then confessed to murdering Justo after a sexual encounter between the men. Aispero told investigators he destroyed evidence, stole item’s from Justo’s apartment and fled to Mexico after the murder.

On Oct. 4, Aispuro plead guilty to second to second-degree murder.

“This murderer was eventually apprehended due to the relentless investigation conducted by the Santa Barbara Police Department, specifically Detective Mike Claytor and Sergeant David Henderson,” said District Attorney Joyce Dudley. “This defendant was successfully prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Kim Siegel who described this murder as cold, calculated and particularly brutal.”

