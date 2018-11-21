Front Page  »  

SLO County employees announce plans to strike

November 21, 2018

San Luis Obispo County employees are threatening to strike over not receiving pay raises to their liking, and they may do so as soon as December. [Cal Coast Times]

On Nov. 16, the San Luis Obispo County Employees’ Association (SLOCEA) notified the county it plans to strike unless the county meets its demands. SLOCEA represents approximately 1,775 of the county’s 2,800 employees.

SLOCEA is demanding the county renegotiate terms that were already imposed for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, county officials say. The threat of the strike comes after months of negotiations between the county and SLOCE representatives resulted in an impasse and after SLOCEA representatives tentatively reached a two-year deal that included pay increases, but union members rejected it.

“We’re disappointed that SLOCEA members voted to strike rather than accept the two-year proposal the county offered earlier this year, and we look forward to getting back to the negotiation table with them early next year,” County Administrative Officer Wade Horton said. “Our offer remains open to meet early and negotiate over FY 2019-2020 wages.”

County officials say, if a strike does occur, essential public safety and health services will still be provided. Employees who perform services that, if halted, would cause a substantial or imminent risk to public health and safety are prohibited from participating in a strike, a county news release states.

“Should SLOCEA proceed with a strike, employees will be treated fairly as we look ahead to working together to restore labor peace,” Horton said.


shishkabob141

Let them strike. There are plenty of people who would gladly fill the positions to earn the pay and get the benefits these employees currently receive. 


11/21/2018 6:38 pm
nunsense

If they went on strike – could they be fired and replaced with new, probably less expensive or non-union workers? And how is it they’re complaining – are these terms that they agreed to and currently under contract?


11/21/2018 6:06 pm
kayaknut

So what if we already have 100’s of million in unfunded pension liabilities, several more million is not a big deal. Hey county employees, how about trying the nearest “Help Wanted” section.


11/21/2018 3:33 pm
Rambunctious

Talk about out of touch….the state is going broke these folks should be thankful to have a job! and healthcare and a pension…wake up!


11/21/2018 3:09 pm
Jorge Estrada

As much as I complain about the expense of governance, I believe that the rank and file workers need to be justly compensated for their work performed. Unfortunately the County is under the governance of the State purse, Federal purse and regulatory compliance thus we spend too much on paperwork instead of maintaining our infrastructure. This regulatory atmosphere is used to justify many overhead expenses like travel to the appropriate meetings, workshops and simply the search for new revenue streams to prop up the “self help” buzz term, yet we still send the old and new money up stream. I say pay those who pave our roads and take the money from those who move here for the social programs. Retire a few chiefs, and spend that new money of the road warriors. Travel should be limited to vacation time for personal enrichment and personal choices, most, in the real management world get their training and conduct meetings on webinars. This needs to happen all level of governance and quit funding the “travel clubs”.


11/21/2018 3:02 pm
Paso_citizen

Well stated – but your premise that a few chiefs should be retired and use the money to pay those who REALLY do the work is pie-in-the-sky. It will never, ever happen as long as those in power – stay in power. And as much as I (and many others) rightly complain about the outlandish expense od county government – the most likely result (very high odds) is that we, the taxpayers, will be required to yet again fork over more of our hard-earned money.


11/21/2018 4:05 pm
Robert1

Replace them, period.


11/21/2018 2:50 pm
﻿