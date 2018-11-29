Teen hops fence at Grover Beach elementary school, prompting lockdown

November 29, 2018

Officials placed Fairgrove Elementary School in Grover Beach on lockdown Wednesday after a 19-year-old man hopped a fence and started walking around a field on the campus. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 p.m., Jordan Anthony Costa, 19, of Grover Beach jumped over a fence and into the rear field at Fairgrove Elementary. School staff confronted Costa on the field, and the teen then climbed back over the fence and fled into a nearby neighborhood, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Grover Beach officers, with help from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies, searched the neighborhood and located Costa. Officers arrested Costa without incident.

A preliminary investigation suggests Costa did not intend to harm anyone on the elementary school campus, and he was merely interfering with school operations.

Officers booked Costa in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of trespassing and violating probation. He remains in custody with his bail set at $17,000.

