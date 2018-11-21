Thieves go on spending spree with stolen credit card

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for two women suspected to have used a stolen credit card at stores across SLO County, costing the owner of the card an estimated $5,000. [Cal Coast Times]

On Oct. 16, the sheriff’s office received a report of a credit card that was stolen from a mailbox at a home in Arroyo Grande. The victim told investigators she never received a replacement credit card that was mailed to her home, but when she contacted the credit card company, she was informed the card had already been activated and used at several locations.

Investigators eventually determined the credit card had been used the same day at a Shell gas station in Atascadero; the Target and Apple stores in San Luis Obispo; and Pac Sun, Perfumania, Coach, Zumiez and Vans in the Pismo Beach outlet center. Detectives obtained surveillance images of two female suspect, as well as a vehicle in which they appeared to be traveling.

Sheriff’s officials described one suspect as a middle-aged white female who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall with long black hair, who was wearing dark blue jeans and a long sleeved gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on the sleeve. Officers describe the other suspect as a white female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a heavy-set build and blond hair.

The suspects’ vehicle is a newer model silver colored four-door Cadillac. Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects to call sheriff’s detectives at (805) 781-4550.

