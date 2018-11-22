Three killed, five injured in crash on Highway 101

CHP officers said three people were killed and five injured when a car driven by an Atascadero woman collided with a farm labor vehicle Wednesday morning on Highway 101 in King City. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 6 a.m., a 56-year-old man from King City attempted to drive a Chevy Astro Van across the highway. The man pulled directly in front of a southbound Dodge Journey.

Unable to stop, the driver of the Dodge, a 60-year-old woman from Atascadero, crashed into the passenger side of the farm labor van.

The driver of the van suffered moderate injuries, two male passengers and one female passenger died, two passengers suffered major injuries and one passenger was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge suffered major injuries.

Officers are not releasing the names of those involved in the crash pending notification of their next of kin.

