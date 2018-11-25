Front Page  »  

Tito Ortiz crushes Chuck Liddell in first round knockout, video

November 25, 2018

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz

Twelve years after his second loss to Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz was finally able to defeat his long time rival on Saturday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

The fight started off slow, but after four minutes Ortiz dropped Liddell with a right-hand blow. Ortiz struck Liddell several times why he was down on the mat before official Herb Dean quickly separated the two and called the fight.

At 48 years old, Liddell has not won a fight since 2007. Liddell, who formally called San Luis Obispo County home, discussed his loss following the fight,

“I love being out there, I love fighting, and I was at home in there and was ready to go,” Liddell said. “I wish I would’ve done a few things different, obviously, but it happens.”


sand_runner

Chuck looking mighty …


geriatric that is. A bit sad.

We all getting older.


“If you’re gonna play the game, boy

You gotta learn to play it right

You’ve got to know when to hold ’em

Know when to fold ’em

Know when to walk away”

Willie Nelson – The Gambler


11/25/2018 6:00 pm
Ted R

Put your guard up next time. Ouch.


11/25/2018 12:09 pm
﻿