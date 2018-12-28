85-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Santa Maria

A driver struck an 85-year-old pedestrian who was walking on a Santa Maria street Wednesday evening, and the elderly man ended up dying as a result of the collision. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 6 p.m., callers reported a collision in the 1400 block of S. Broadway. Officers arrived and found the elderly man in the southbound lanes of the road with major injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Responders transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. Authorities are waiting until relatives have been notified to release the identity of the victim.

Several witnesses and parties involved in the incident provided information to investigators. Police have yet to release additional details about the cash.

Investigators are continuing to search for anyone else who may have witnessed the collision. Any witnesses who have not already spoken with police are asked to contact Officer Javier Velazquez at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1338.

