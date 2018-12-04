Arroyo Grande arsonist sentenced to 24 years in prison

December 4, 2018

A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced an Arroyo Grande man on Monday to 24 years and 8 months in prison for setting fire to a vehicle and an occupied home. [Cal Coast Times]

On Nov. 26, 2017, Jesse Lee Hubble, 36, ignited a fire in the bed of a pickup truck in the driveway of 404 Pecan Street in Arroyo Grande. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the truck, a nearby utility trailer and ultimately the house at the address.

When fire personnel arrived, the occupant of the home was trying unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze with a water hose. A family pet was seriously injured in the fire.

Hubble also ignited a separate fire in a green waste container at a home at 439 Pecan Street. The total amount of property damage caused by the arson was estimated to be more than $500,000.

Following a week-long trial in October, a San Luis Obispo jury found Hubble guilty of arson of an inhabited structure and arson of personal property. Additionally, the jury found that Hubble had a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary in 2016 and that he had served a prison term for felony identity theft the same year.

Both of the prior offenses occurred in SLO County. The first-degree residential burglary conviction counts as a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law.

On Monday, Judge Craig van Rooyen sentenced Hubble to the maximum possible punishment, 24 years and 8 months behind bars.

