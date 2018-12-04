Arroyo Grande arsonist sentenced to 24 years in prison
December 4, 2018
A San Luis Obispo County judge sentenced an Arroyo Grande man on Monday to 24 years and 8 months in prison for setting fire to a vehicle and an occupied home. [Cal Coast Times]
On Nov. 26, 2017, Jesse Lee Hubble, 36, ignited a fire in the bed of a pickup truck in the driveway of 404 Pecan Street in Arroyo Grande. The fire quickly spread, engulfing the truck, a nearby utility trailer and ultimately the house at the address.
When fire personnel arrived, the occupant of the home was trying unsuccessfully to extinguish the blaze with a water hose. A family pet was seriously injured in the fire.
Hubble also ignited a separate fire in a green waste container at a home at 439 Pecan Street. The total amount of property damage caused by the arson was estimated to be more than $500,000.
Following a week-long trial in October, a San Luis Obispo jury found Hubble guilty of arson of an inhabited structure and arson of personal property. Additionally, the jury found that Hubble had a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary in 2016 and that he had served a prison term for felony identity theft the same year.
Both of the prior offenses occurred in SLO County. The first-degree residential burglary conviction counts as a violent felony under California’s Three Strikes Law.
On Monday, Judge Craig van Rooyen sentenced Hubble to the maximum possible punishment, 24 years and 8 months behind bars.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines