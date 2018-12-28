Body of CMC psychologist found in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has identified a body found in a car parked the area of Granada Drive and Empleo Street as a missing 49-year-old man who works as a clinical psychologist at the California Men’s Colony. [Cal Coast Times]

Barry Mactarnaghan was reported missing on Dec. 13. A day earlier, Mactarnaghan had abruptly left his home creating concern for his well being.

On Dec. 27, an officer responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle discovered Mactarnaghan’s body inside the car. Is is suspected he committed suicide.

Mactarnaghan worked as a clinical psychologist at the California Men’s Colony.

