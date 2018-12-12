California nuns allegedly embezzled school funds to go gambling in Vegas

December 11, 2018

What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

In the case of Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper and Sister Lana Chang, their gambling trips to Las Vegas have not only been discovered, but have become the subject of an embezzlement investigation at a Southern California Catholic school. Both nuns have admitted to embezzling a “substantial” mount of money from tuition and other funds and using it to pay for gambling trips to Las Vegas, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said. [KCRA]

The two nuns worked for decades at Saint James Catholic School in Torrance. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper was the school’s principal, and Sister Lana Chang was an eighth grade teacher. Both retired earlier this year.

Following Kreuper’s retirement, a financial review was conducted, as is regularly done when a principal retires, Adrian Alarcon, the spokesperson for the archdiocese said. It was then discovered that the nuns had been embezzling money for as long as 10 years.

Some reports have suggested the amount embezzled was as much as $500,000. Alarcon did not confirm the scope of the embezzlement.

When confronted, both nuns acknowledged the theft and apologized and are cooperating with an ongoing investigation. The nuns and their order, the Sisters of St. Joseph Carondelet, have promised to pay the money back.

The archdiocese notified police, but church officials do not plan to press charges and rather want the matter resolved internally with the money repaid and the nuns disciplined by their order.

Sister Mary Margaret worked at Saint James Catholic School for 29 years. Sister Lana taught at the school for 20 years.

Loading...