Central Coast mother convicted of torturing and murdering her toddler

December 12, 2018

An Oxnard mother who had twice lost custody of her young daughter tortured and murdered her three-year-old girl in 2015, a Ventura County Jury decided on Monday. [Cal Coast Times]

The jury convicted Mayra Alejandra Chavez of second-degree murder, torture and assault resulting in the death of a child. Chavez now faces 47 years to life in prison.

A custody battle began soon after the birth of Chavez’s daughter, Kimberly Chavez Lopez. Chavez lost custody of her daughter as a result of the baby testing positive for methamphetamine and marijuana at birth, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was placed in foster care for about nine months, but Chavez regained custody of her daughter after taking drug and parenting classes. Chavez then began to abuse the child, and the girl was placed in foster care a second time.

Again, Chavez made the efforts required to regain custody of her daughter. The child was returned to Chavez a second time, and in turn, the woman mistreated and tortured her daughter.

The abuse led to the girl’s death. The deceased child’s body was never recovered.

Omar Lopez, the father of the deceased girl, testified that he and Chavez disposed of their child’s body in Tijuana, Mexico. Lopez testified as part of a plea deal he reached with prosecutors.

Chavez’s sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2019. In the meanwhile, she remains in Ventura County Jail.

