Fire damages North San Luis Obispo County home
December 28, 2018
A fire burned a two-story house located between Paso Robles and San Miguel Thursday night. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 8:45 p.m., the fire broke out at a 3,000 square foot single-family home on Woodland Road, according to Cal Fire. At one point, about 30 percent of the home was on fire.
Firefighters contained the blaze and then remained at the scene for multiple hours Thursday night. It is unclear whether the house was salvaged.
There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
