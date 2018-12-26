Grinch alert: thieves steal dozens of laptops from Goleta Best Buy

December 25, 2018

Shortly before Christmas, the Goleta Best Buy lost some valuable inventory as thieves stole approximately 60 MacBook computers valued at about $75,000 from the store early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

A store manager arrived at the Best Buy in the 7000 block of Marketplace Drive at about 4 a.m. and discovered the theft. Surveillance cameras captured images of multiple thieves breaking into the store through a metal emergency exit door and then entering the storage room, where they snatched the laptops.

Deputies have yet to track down the thieves or release any surveillance images.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the theft to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4171.

