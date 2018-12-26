Front Page  »  

Grinch alert: thieves steal dozens of laptops from Goleta Best Buy

December 25, 2018

Shortly before Christmas, the Goleta Best Buy lost some valuable inventory as thieves stole approximately 60 MacBook computers valued at about $75,000 from the store early Sunday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

A store manager arrived at the Best Buy in the 7000 block of Marketplace Drive at about 4 a.m. and discovered the theft. Surveillance cameras captured images of multiple thieves breaking into the store through a metal emergency exit door and then entering the storage room, where they snatched the laptops.

Deputies have yet to track down the thieves or release any surveillance images.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the theft to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 681-4171.


MysticOne

Stealing Apple products has to be one of the dumbest things a thief can steal. Apple can track and disable any of their products the second it goes online. Just have the store or cops call apple and report the serial numbers as stolen. I remember the same thing happening in SB a couple years ago and one of the thieves gave a stolen iPad to a family member for Christmas, next day cops where there to take it and arrest the innocent familiy if they didn’t say where it came from. The whole crew of thieves ended up getting caught because of it. I work at a local college and see apple products checked out and not returned quite often. Once the device hasn’t been returned within the proper time we start to track the device and have the camera take pictures every 2 minutes and sends them to us so we can show the police who is actively using the device. Then we call the cops, give them the location and picture of the person and they go pick it up, dozens of times just in the last couple years, and we have got every device back.


