Grover Beach mobile home destroyed in fire
December 25, 2018
A fire destroyed a mobile home in Grover Beach on Christmas morning.
At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a mobile home near Grand Avenue and 13th Street and called 911, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. No one was injured by the blaze, but neighbors reportedly helped an elderly man get out of the mobile home, according to KSBY.
It is unknown what started the fire. An investigation is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines