hazmat team at Templeton winery investigated unknown liquid

December 21, 2018

A hazmat team came out to a Templeton winery Thursday morning after workers found a container was leaking an unknown liquid, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

About a dozen employees were evacuated from Wild Horse Winery in response to the discovery of the unknown liquid. There were no reports of any injuries.

Templeton fire personnel, sheriff’s deputies and San Luis Ambulance all came out to the scene, in addition to the hazmat team and Cal Fire. The winery is located at 1437 Wild Horse Winery Court in rural Templeton.

