Los Osos attorney seriously injured while surfing
December 10, 2018
Los Osos based attorney Craig Ainsworth stopped breathing and nearly drowned in the water near Morro Rock over the weekend, but was then rescued by the combined effort of bystanders and emergency personnel. [Cal Coast Times]
Early Saturday morning, eight bystanders rescued the surfer from heavy waves. The surfer did not have a pulse, and the bystanders started performing CPR on him, according to the Morro Bay Fire Department.
First responders from the Morro Bay harbor patrol, police department and fire department continued providing life support, and the surfer’s pulse returned on the beach. Responders then transported the surfer to the hospital.
Ainsworth is currently in a medically induced coma, according to his Facebook page.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines