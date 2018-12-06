Man struck by car in Paso Robles, seriously injured

December 6, 2018

A vehicle struck a man who was wearing dark clothes and walking in the middle of the street in Paso Robles Wednesday evening leaving the man with major injuries. [KSBY]

At about 7 p.m., the man was walking in the middle of the northbound lane of North River Road near Union Road when he was struck by a car. After the collision, the driver reported the incident to police.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Police say the driver was not intoxicated and did not see the man in the road. The speed limit on North River Road is 45 mph.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...