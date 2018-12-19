Masked man robs San Luis Obispo Rite Aid

December 19, 2018

A masked robber stole cash and a stereo speaker from a San Luis Obispo Rite Aid Tuesday night, then evaded captured, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 9 p.m., the man walked into the Rite-Aid store at 1251 Johnson Avenue, threatened the cashier and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect may have had a weapon in his sweatshirt, though no weapon was visible, the 911 caller said.

The man fled after grabbing the stereo speaker and an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.

Officers arrived shortly after the 911 call and searched the surrounding neighborhood and shopping center but were unable to locate the suspect. Police describe the suspect as a white man about 20 years old with a thin face. He was wearing a dark colored jacket and a mask over his face.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the robbery to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805) 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

