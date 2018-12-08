Paso Robles man fires shot into neighbor’s home, flees deputies

December 7, 2018

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed and possibly suicidal man who fired a bullet into his neighbor’s mobile home in rural Paso Robles Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10 a.m., Jordan AJ Nogo, 28, fired a shot from within his mobile home into the mobile home next door, according to the sheriff’s office. No one suffered any injuries in the shooting, which occurred at the Los Robles Mobile Home Estates in the 60 block of Laguna Way.

Deputies arrived at the scene, recovered a bullet and contacted Nogo, who attempted to conceal a handgun in his clothing. Nogo then fled in a black VW Passat with the license plate 6CKH797.

Members of the Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, county probation officers and the CHP assisted deputies in searching for Nogo. Thus far, they have yet to locate him.

Sheriff’s officials say Nogo is wanted for parole violations, and he is considered armed and possibly suicidal. Anyone who has information about Nogo’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

