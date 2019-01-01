Police identify man killed outside Paso Robles bar

December 31, 2018

Paso Robles police have identified the man killed while trying to stop a friend from driving as Jose Montes Guillen, 21, of Paso Robles. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Sarah Hale, 21, left the Santa Maria Brewing Company where she used to work as a waitress and got into her car. Along with several other friends, Montes Guillen attempted to stop Hale from driving while intoxicated.

However, Hale drove away knocking Montes Guillen out of her car and onto the pavement. Emergency personnel transported Montes Guillen to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Montes Guillen’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses related to his death.

Officers found Hale at her home and arrested her for driving under the influence and felony hit and run. Hale posted bail and was released before Montes Guillen succumbed to his injuries.

Loading...