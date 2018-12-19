Police looking for Grover Beach identity thieves

December 19, 2018

Grover Beach police are searching for two women who allegedly made $1,300 worth of purchases at a Vons grocery store using a stolen bank card. [Cal Coast Times]

The suspects made the purchases on Dec. 5, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Police obtained surveillance images of the women and are asking the public for help with identifying them.

Anyone who can identify the women is asked to contact Officer Kelly Cook at (805) 473-4511 or at kcook@gbpd.org. Anonymous informants can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

