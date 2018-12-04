Front Page  »  

Teen killed in crash on Highway 1 near Cal Poly

December 4, 2018

A teen died in a single car crash along Highway 1 by Stenner Creek Road near Cal Poly Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

KSBY reports the victim was a man in his late teens. At about 3 p.m., the teen was driving southbound in the fast lane of Highway 1 when he veered to the right for an unknown reason.

The teen’s vehicle went off the road and crashed head-on into a large eucalyptus tree. The victim reportedly died upon impact.

No one else was inside the vehicle. Southbound traffic on Highway 1 backed up to the California Men’s Colony following the crash.

Authorities are currently withholding the victim’s identity.


Gsan

It is a tragedy. There will be an investigation as is usual in any traffic fatality like this. Hoping the cell phone was not active at the time.


12/04/2018 11:11 pm
shishkabob141

Every parent’s nightmare. To get that call so close to the holidays is even more heartbreaking. Condolences to his family and friends.


12/04/2018 5:27 pm
shelworth

Drugs, suicide, or a cat nobody saw, we might never know.


12/04/2018 11:08 am
slomark

I saw this yesterday. That big SUV was about half the size it usually is after hitting the tree. Very sad.


12/04/2018 11:02 am
nazbol gang

That is a real shame


12/04/2018 10:37 am
