Teen killed in crash on Highway 1 near Cal Poly

December 4, 2018

A teen died in a single car crash along Highway 1 by Stenner Creek Road near Cal Poly Monday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

KSBY reports the victim was a man in his late teens. At about 3 p.m., the teen was driving southbound in the fast lane of Highway 1 when he veered to the right for an unknown reason.

The teen’s vehicle went off the road and crashed head-on into a large eucalyptus tree. The victim reportedly died upon impact.

No one else was inside the vehicle. Southbound traffic on Highway 1 backed up to the California Men’s Colony following the crash.

Authorities are currently withholding the victim’s identity.

