Woman killed in possible DUI crash in Nipomo

December 2, 2018

A 23-year-old man is suspected of driving under the influence when he crashed his car head-on into a vehicle carrying two women in Nipomo, causing one death, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:30 p.m., Edgar Morales was driving north in the southbound lane of Thompson Avenue when he crashed into a BMW driven by Maricela Marquez, 55, of Santa Maria. A passenger in Marquez’ car, Maria Medina, 82, of Santa Maria, was killed in the crash.

Marquez suffered minor injuries.

Morales suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. Officers arrested Morales, who is suspected of being under the influence of drugs and or alcohol, at the hospital. The crash is under investigation.

