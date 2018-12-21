Woman smashes 15 Motel 6 windows with baseball bat in Morro Bay

December 21, 2018

A woman smashed 15 windows at a Morro Bay Motel 6 Wednesday evening, then engaged in a standoff with police officers, which ended in her getting arrested at gunpoint and under the threat of being tasered. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:20 p.m., Jaime Leighann Jordan, 37, was using a baseball bat to break the windows of guest rooms at the Motel 6 located at 298 Atascadero Road, according to the Morro Bay Police Department. Guests at the motel then told police the woman was walking toward Lila Keizer Park while wielding a silver and red aluminum bat.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Jordan with the baseball bat. Police ordered the woman multiple times to drop the bat, but she refused.

Jordan advanced toward the officers while raising the bat in a threatening manner. One officer drew his gun but did not fire and again ordered Jordan to stop.

Another officer displayed his taser and ordered Jordan multiple times to drop the bat, which prompted her ton stop advancing. Jordan was less than 10 feet away from officers when she finally dropped the bat, police say.

Police booked Jordan into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon. Jordan remains in custody with her bail set at $25,000.

In all, the damage to Motel 6 was estimated at $6,000.

