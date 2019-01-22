Arroyo Grande man’s sentencing delayed, changing his name

January 21, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

As an Arroyo Grande man awaits sentencing for the violent assault of his girlfriend, he is working to leave his past and his name behind. [Cal Coast Times]

At a sentencing hearing on Jan. 17, San Luis Obispo County Judge Barry LaBarbera agreed to a three months delay in the sentencing of Ryan Petetit, so that the Arroyo Grande man can legally change his name. In Nov. 2018, Petetit plead guilty to assault with great bodily injury, false imprisonment with force, dissuading a witness and two charges of inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant.

In addition to allegations Petetit has physically abused at least three former girlfriends, Petetit is also the plaintiff in multiple lawsuits for alleged real estate fraud.

About a year ago, Petetit changed his Facebook name from Ryan Petetit to Ryan J Wright.

On Nov. 22, 2015, Petetit and his girlfriend arrived at a home they shared in Arroyo Grande and began arguing.

The disagreement escalated with Petetit grabbing the victim by the throat and choking her. He then dragged her to her feet and shoved her head through a bathroom window, shattering the glass, she said.

She tried to escape, but Petetit took her phone and pushed her into a closet, refusing to release her, she said. While she fought to free herself, Petetit slammed her head into the tile floor, knocking her unconscious.

After she regained consciousness, the victim fled to a family member’s home, who took her to a hospital. Officers arrested Petetit a few days later.

Petetit ultimately pleaded guilty to five felony counts regarding the domestic violence incident.

He is scheduled for sentencing on April 25.

