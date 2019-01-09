Atascadero woman loses baby after doctor mistakenly prescribe abortion pill

A San Luis Obispo doctor mistakenly prescribed an abortion pill, an Atascadero Rite Aid filled the prescription and a woman took the medication, killing her fetus, according to a lawsuit filed on Monday. [Cal Coast Times]

Lorena Anderson of Atascadero alleges in the suit filed in San Luis Obispo Superior Court that a doctor at Bishop’s Peak Women’s Health Center wrongfully prescribed her the abortion pill and then tried to cancel the prescription. But, Rite Aid did not cancel the prescription, and pharmacists gave Anderson the medication without informing her of the effects of the drug, including that her fetus would be aborted, the lawsuit states.

Anderson is suing Dignity Health, which operates Bishop’s Peak Women’s Health Center, as well as Rite Aid. The lawsuit also names Dr. Maria Rasul, who allegedly wrote the prescription.

Suspecting she was pregnant, Anderson visited Rasul on March 20, 2018, according to the suit. Rasul performed a pregnancy test and ultrasound and confirmed Anderson was pregnant.

Rasul then carelessly and negligently prescribed a 200 mcg oral tablet of misoprostol, which is also known by the brand name Cytotec and is commonly referred to as the abortion pill, the suit alleges.

Rasul did not inform Anderson that she had prescribed her misoprostol. Upon attempting to cancel the prescription, Rasul and Dignity Health did not inform Anderson she should not take the drug in the case the prescription was filled.

The Rite Aid located at 7025 El Camino Real carelessly and negligently filled the prescription, according to the suit. When Anderson retrieved the prescription from the pharmacy, Rite Aid pharmacists neglected to inform her the nature and effects of the drug, and pharmacists neglected to ask whether Anderson was pregnant.

Anderson took one 200 mcg tablet of misoprostol. In addition to ending her pregnancy, the drug caused Anderson to suffer injury to her body and shock and injury to her nervous system, as well as physical and emotional distress, according to the lawsuit.

The Atascadero woman is continuing to incur medical expenses from the incident, her lawsuit says. She is seeking a jury trial.

