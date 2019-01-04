Body of San Luis Obispo man found
January 4, 2019
Search and rescue team members found the body of 20-year-old Michael Kullman of San Luis Obispo at Montana de Oro State Park on Friday. [Cal Coast Times]
Kullman was reported missing on Thursday. His car was found later at Montana de Oro State Park.
At about midnight searchers found his body in a remote area of the park.
Sheriff’s officials say foul play is not suspected in the sophomore at Cal Poly’s death.
