Davis cop-killer appeared to suffer from delusions

January 15, 2019

The deceased man who has been identified as the gunman who killed a female rookie Davis police officer left behind a note saying police were hitting him with ultrasonic waves and he couldn’t live with it anymore. [CNN]

At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Officer Natalie Corona was shot while responding to a three-car crash in Davis. Following a manhunt, police found the gunman, later identified as Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, dead inside a home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Corona suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel described the killing as an ambush. Limbaugh was riding a bicycle at or around the time of the shooting.

After shooting Corona, Limbaugh reportedly reloaded his gun and fired at at firefighter and a fire truck that were also responding to the accident. He then fled the scene.

Limbaugh left a backpack at the scene that contained information leading officers to his home. Officers found a typed note on Limbaugh’s bed.

“The Davis police department has been hitting me with ultra sonic waves meant to keep dogs from barking. I notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI about it. I am highly sensitive to its affect on my inner ear. I did my best to appease them, but they have continued for years and I can’t live this way anymore,” the note said.

Limbaugh signed the note “Citizen Kevin Limbaugh.”

Corona was a rookie officer who joined the Davis Police Department in 2016 as a community service officer and completed her field training just last month. Corona had worked in volunteer and part-time roles prior to becoming a full-time police officer.

Pytel called her “a rising star in the department.”

Corona was a second-generation officer. Her father, Merced Corona, is a retired Colusa County sheriff’s sergeant.

