Deputies searching for missing person in Montana de Oro

January 4, 2019

Authorities conducted a search for a missing person Thursday night at Montana de Oro State Park. [Cal Coast Times]

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a CHP helicopter, searched the park with a focus on an area known as “Octopus Tree.” The search was prompted by someone finding the missing person’s car in the area.

Sheriff’s deputies were first called out to the area at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. Officials have not released the identity of the missing person.

