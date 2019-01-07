Drunk driver crashes twice in Santa Barbara and flees

January 7, 2019

Santa Barbara police arrested an alleged intoxicated man suspected of two hit-and-runs collisions on Saturday evening. [KCOY]

At about 6 p.m., a van was involved in a collision near Gutierrez and Laguna streets and then the driver fled the scene. No one was injured in the crash.

Shortly afterwards, the van crashed again in the area of Helena Avenue and Cabrillo Boulevard. The driver fled the scene driving the van with a damaged front end and a smashed headlight, fender and hood.

Police arrived and found the driver of the van on foot around the corner from the scene of the second crash. Officers conducted a sobriety test on the suspect and arrested him.

An investigation is ongoing, and Santa Barbara County prosecutors are expected to file charges on Monday.

