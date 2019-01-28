DUI driver causes 7 car crash in Santa Maria

January 28, 2019

Seven vehicles collided early Monday morning in Santa Maria, after which officers arrested a person for DUI, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

The collision occurred shortly after midnight around the intersection of El Camino and Miller streets. Emergency responders transported two patients to Marian Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested one person for DUI. Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect.

It is unclear what caused the seven vehicles to collide. Photos posted on social media by Santa Maria police appear to indicate parked cars were damaged in the collision.

The area has since been reopened to traffic.

