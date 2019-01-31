Dystiny Myers’ brother sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison

January 31, 2019

A judge sentenced the brother of slain runaway teen Dystiny Myers to 13 years and eight months in prison on Wednesday for a gang-related robbery of a medical marijuana delivery service in San Luis Obispo. [Cal Coast Times]

Joshua Logan Myers, 19, robbed two drivers for a medical pot delivery service in the parking lot of the San Luis Obispo Costco on Dec. 11, 2017. Myers snatched about one pound of marijuana valued at $2,500, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Last November, a San Luis Obispo jury convicted Myers of second-degree felony robbery, personal use of a firearm by a gang member during a robbery and making criminal threats. Myers faced a maximum prison sentence of 16 years and four months.

Judge Matthew Guerrero opted to sentence him to 13 years and eight months behind bars. Meanwhile, Myers has a pending robbery case in Santa Maria that includes a gang enhancement, according to the district attorney’s office.

Myers is the younger brother of Dystiny Myers, the runaway Santa Maria teen who was the victim of a brutal 2010 murder in SLO County. The district attorney’s office issued a statement made by Deputy DA Lindsey Bittner on Joshua Myers’ conviction in SLO County, though it made no mention of the defendant’s relation to the slain teen.

“I am grateful for the hard work and diligence of the jury for their verdicts and for the bravery and fortitude of the victims and witnesses who testified at trial,” said Bittner, who prosecuted the case. “This verdict sends a strong message to gang members who commit violent crimes while armed with a firearm that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

