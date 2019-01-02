Man killed outside Paso Robles bar was suspected serial burglar
January 2, 2019
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles man killed Friday while trying to stop a friend from driving was arrested in September for an alleged string of residential burglaries. [Cal Coast Times]
On Sept. 20, a resident returned to a home on Katherine Court, went into their bedroom and surprised a burglar. Officers reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and spotted Jose Montes Guillen fleeing the bedroom through an open window with a black backpack.
In a press release, police said Montes Guillen was believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in Paso Robles.
After receiving a tip from a witness, on Sept. 22 officers located Montes Guillen, who was trying to hide behind a parked car, and arrested him for felony burglary. He is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 7.
On Friday evening, a friend of Montes Guillen, 21-year-old Sarah Hale, left the Santa Maria Brewing Company where she used to work as a waitress and got into her car. Guillen, 21, attempted to stop Hale from driving while intoxicated, but was killed when she drove away knocking him to the ground.
Officers found Hale at her home and arrested her for driving under the influence and felony hit and run. Hale posted bail and was released before Montes Guillen succumbed to his injuries.
