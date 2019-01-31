San Luis Obispo County under a flood advisory
January 31, 2019
The first of three storms forecast for the next three days has arrived along with a National Weather Service flood advisory for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through 7:30 a.m. [Cal Coast Times]
With early morning rainfall from .25 to .40 inches an hour, flooding is expected throughout the Central Coast. During the next three days, the area is slated to receive between 3 to 6 inches of rainfall.
Rainfall totals for the past 12 hours as of 6:30 a.m.:
Oceano: 1.26 inches
Cambria: 1.18 inches
Arroyo Grande: 1.14 inches
Nipomo east 1.14 inches
San Luis Obispo: 0.98 inches
Santa Margarita: 0.83 inches
Templeton: 0.67 inches
Atascadero: 0.59 inches
Los Osos 0.55 inches
Shandon: 0.32 inches
