San Luis Obispo woman killed in head-on crash

January 4, 2019

A 52-year-old San Luis Obispo woman died Thursday after driving in the wrong lane on Los Osos Valley Road and crashing head-on into an oncoming car just outside the SLO city limits. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:20 a.m., the woman was driving a Honda and heading toward Los Osos in the wrong lane. Jeffrey Raidor, 42, of Los Osos was driving into San Luis Obispo on Los Osos Valley Road. Raidor had nowhere to go to avoid crashing into the woman’s Honda, according to the CHP.

An officer arrived shortly after the collision and found a responsive person in one of the vehicles. In the other vehicle, the officer found a woman checking the victim’s pulse.

The officer and another emergency responder administered CPR to the woman and provided oxygen out of a medical bag until fire personnel arrived and took over. Both patients were transported to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries.

Raidor suffered a broken ankle and body pain as a result of the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

It is unclear what caused the woman to enter the wrong lane of traffic. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Authorities are not disclosing the name of the victim until her relatives are notified.

