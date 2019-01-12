Security guard stabbed in Santa Maria protected by vest

A security guard patrolling a business park in Santa Maria was stabbed early Friday morning, but received only minor injures because of a security vest he was wearing. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 3 a.m., the guard went to check on a bathroom at the business park in the 2000 block of Preisker Lane. Inside the bathroom, a man wearing a black hoodie pushed the guard and stabbed him in the chest.

While the guard suffered pain in his chest, because of his bullet proof vest he was not cut in the attack.

Santa Maria police officers arrived, but the man had already fled the scene. The assailant is a transient man, in his early 30s, with light brown or blond hair.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this stabbing to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677. Tips can be made anonymously.

