Three men pilfer cash from jukebox in San Luis Obispo

January 10, 2019

A group of three men stole cash from a jukebox inside a San Luis Obispo bar on Wednesday, the bar’s manager announced in a Facebook post.

The men entered The Mark at 673 Higuera Street, drank beers, took the money out of the bar’s jukebox and left, bar manager Josh Cantrell said. The men are also accused of pilfering from other jukeboxes in the county, Cantrell said. [Cal Coast Times]

“They have a master key or something because they were in and out,” Cantrell said.

The suspects were also spotted at two bars in Atascadero: Outlaws Bar and Whiskey & June. Surveillance images of the three men are circulating on social media.

Loading...