Two people displaced in Pismo Beach apartment fire

January 1, 2019

A fire destroyed a Pismo Beach apartment unit Sunday evening and displaced two residents. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire in an apartment in the 400 block of Westpoint Drive. Residents were evacuated from both the apartment that caught fire and a neighboring unit. One person was reportedly hospitalized because of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze but did not manage to salvage the apartment that was burning. The neighboring unit sustained damage but was not destroyed in the fire.

City inspectors came out to examine the damage to the building and the individual apartments. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and an investigation is ongoing.

