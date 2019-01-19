Woman stabbed in rural Nipomo
January 19, 2019
An assailant stabbed a woman walking to her car after working in a field in rural Nipomo on Friday afternoon. [KCOY]
At about 2:30 p.m., the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries at a field near Division and Oso Flaco Lake roads. Emergency personnel then transported the victim to a local hospital.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies are investigation the stabbing.
