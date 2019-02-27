Big rig crashes into wall at Pasolivo olive oil in Templeton

February 27, 2019

A big rig truck carrying glass jars to Pasolivo olive oil manufacturer crashed in rural Templeton Tuesday morning, resulting in a fuel leak. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 9 a.m., the driver of the big rig lost control while making a turn in the 8400 block of Vineyard Drive and crashed through a large rock wall. The truck then leaked about 20 gallons of diesel fuel onto the roadway.

Authorities closed one lane of Vineyard Drive while workers cleaned up the spilled fuel.

Loading...