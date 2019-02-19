Front Page  »  

California files suit against Trump Administration over border wall

February 19, 2019

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California, with the support of 15 other states, is suing the Trump Administration over President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration over the United States-Mexico border and his attempt to fund the construction of a wall. [Cal Coast Times]

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the attorney generals of 15 other states filed the lawsuit Monday in federal court in the Northern District of California. The suit aims to block Trump’s declaration of emergency, as well as the planned construction of a border wall and use of federal funds to pay for it, on the grounds that the measures are unconstitutional.

“President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up ‘national emergency’ in order to seize power and undermine the constitution,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “This ‘emergency’ is a national disgrace. Rather than focusing on fighting the real vulnerabilities facing Americans, the president is using the powers of America’s highest office to fan the flames of nativism and xenophobia. Our message to the White House is clear: California will not be part of this political theater. We will see you in court.”

Becerra made similar remarks, calling Trump’s national emergency fake and saying that the president is insulting the democratic principles enshrined in the constitution.

“We’re suing President Trump to stop him from unilaterally robbing taxpayer funds lawfully set aside by congress for the people of our states,” Becerra stated in a tweet. “For most of us, the office of the presidency is not a place for theater.”

The lawsuit alleges Trump is illegally diverting congressionally appropriated funds that are supposed to be used for other purposes. Likewise, the suit argues Trump’s emergency declaration is not based on facts.

Unlawful southern border entries are at the lowest level they have been in 20 years; immigrants are less likely than native-born citizens to commit crimes; and illegal drugs are more likely to enter the country through official ports of entry, a California Attorney General’s Office news release states. There is no credible evidence indicating a border wall would decrease crime rates, the AG’s office adds.

The states of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia have joined the lawsuit.

In response to the lawsuit, Trump fired back at California’s leadership in pair of tweets Tuesday morning.

“As I predicted, 16 states, led mostly by open border Democrats and the radical left, have filed a lawsuit in, of course, the 9th Circuit,” Trump wrote. “California, the state that has wasted billions of dollars on their out of control fast train, with no hope of completion, seems in charge!”

Trump again criticized California’s high-speed rail project in the follow-up tweet.

“The failed fast train project in California, where the cost overruns are becoming world record setting, is hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed wall,” Trump wrote.


Rambunctious

California files suit against Trump Administration over border wall?….To what end?….why?….California will not be successful…I guess Newsome has tax dollars to toss away….

I wish we will soon get back to electing adults not emotional children…This is a political law suit…do we really have that kind of bling?….wasted dollars folks….


02/19/2019 5:43 pm 
02/19/2019 5:43 pm
nazbol gang

This is such political kabuki. It’s totally unnecessary, Trump is no threat to anyone. This Newsome guy is just milking leftist hysteria. Trump isn’t going to do anything, he’s capitulated on literally everything. His tax cuts for the working class will run out soon and people are going to be angry when they get their tax bill, the wall isn’t going to be built, immigration isn’t going to slow down, addiction and suicide for working class whites isn’t going to go down, he signed a border wall bill that basically increases immigration to America and gives money to Israel for their wall. I don’t think Trump want’s to be president anymore. He’s an old cold war boomer that just want’s to live out the rest of his life in comfort on a golf course. He’s like Brezhnev at the end of his life, sitting on an old decaying system totally out of touch with the current reality. Not like Sanders or Hillary are any different. It’s just lame for Newsome to play off on all of this. That’s some real used car salesman politics. Like how does that help Californians have secure lives and raise families? Political theatre


02/19/2019 3:13 pm 
02/19/2019 3:13 pm
rukidding

Your attitude will lead to your defeat and lead to socialism. If you are on the take, entitlements, this will make you happy. But in the end, like other examples of socialism you will loose too.


02/19/2019 5:14 pm 
02/19/2019 5:14 pm
Snoid

Please Secede from the rest of the country Ca. You dont need the other 49, the feds money. You are the worlds 5 biggest economy, you are powerful and independent, you can do it, you can do it!!!!!!!!!!!!! Disassemble that TJ border wall and put it up from San Diego to the Oregon border where it really belongs.


02/19/2019 2:15 pm 
02/19/2019 2:15 pm
Snoid

I was reading some of the responses on yahoo this am related to this story. The picture for the story showed Trump and Newsome standing next to each other. The comment posted was what one can expect for many of California’s voting idiots. Not a word about experience, business savvy, foreign affair experience or any other necessary ability to run the country.It was all about the physical appearance of one compared to the other. Pathetic what some will make voting choices off, but hey, were talkin Hollyfornia for ya, a self centered, Botox drunken, pretentious existence .


02/19/2019 2:08 pm 
02/19/2019 2:08 pm
kettle

I know right? A career politician vs a Hollywood reality tv star, a self centered, Botox drunken, Russia loving, pussy grabbing, pretentious traitor.


02/19/2019 2:41 pm 
02/19/2019 2:41 pm
Snoid

A career politician who’s aunt Nancy helped opened the door for, LG of what many consider one of Ca’s biggest dumps, swarming with hungry homeless folks and out of control real estate. The LA times 10-28-18 says “without the Getty’s there would be no Gavin Newsome” Pussy grabber you say? lets not forget about Newsome’s long term affair with a another mans wife. Of course there is his team mate he personally endorses for President of the United States, Kamala Harris, who had an affair with a married man 30 years her elder. Just facts there for ya Kettle. Yeppers….respectable,honest, morally and ethically grounded upstanding folks. Perfect for California. ;)


02/19/2019 5:15 pm 
02/19/2019 5:15 pm
shelworth

“Welcome to California, here’s your voter registration card…”


02/19/2019 11:13 am 
02/19/2019 11:13 am
rukidding

Just showing what their cause really is. Everyone knows that the open borders result in supporting the drugs that come into this country, the ILLEGAL immigrants and the crime that some bring. You would think that California would be the first state to thank the President for protecting their border. The wall would not prevent immigration into our country but would control it where we would have legal immigrants. But the democrats would probably lose a good portion of their corrupt voting structure if that were to happen.


02/19/2019 8:58 am 
02/19/2019 8:58 am
kettle

The drugs are arriving on trucks not over the fence.


“but would control it where we would have legal immigrants.” No, they can drive or take a train anyplace.


02/19/2019 2:36 pm 
02/19/2019 2:36 pm
Stunned

Meanwhile 35 states choose not to be included in such foolish nonsense.


02/19/2019 8:52 am 
02/19/2019 8:52 am
﻿