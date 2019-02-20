Dark money raises questions about SLO’s marijuana shop point system

February 19, 2019

Editor’s Note: This is second in a series about allegations of backroom deals in the battle to control the local marijuana market and San Luis Obispo officials’ attempts to withhold public information.

By KAREN VELIE

As San Luis Obispo’s City Council created the selection criteria to determine the winners of three lucrative cannabis retail permits, marijuana business owners flooded candidates with campaign donations, many of which were not properly reported. [Cal Coast Times]

A review of financial disclosure forms, property records and marijuana retail permit applications by Cal Coast Times reporters revealed a web of dark money around the process. Several weeks after the election, Mayor Heidi Harmon, Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson and Councilwoman Erica Stewart voted for a resolution establishing criteria to rank marijuana shop applicants. It created a point system that appears to favor applicants who donated money.

On Oct. 28, marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring and his marijuana brand Natural Healing Center hosted a fundraiser for eight politicians including Harmon, Christianson and Stewart. Thousands of dollars were donated at the event that affiliates of three applicants for SLO retail marijuana shop permits attended.

While Harmon, Christianson and Stewart accepted multiple donations from people affiliated with the marijuana industry, those donors were generally listed as retired or under a non-marijuana related occupation. In several instances, descriptions of the donors occupation varied from public official to public official.

For example, two candidates listed donations from Bill Szymczak, a cultivation partner of Dayspring. Harmon listed Szymczak as retired while Christianson reported he was self employed.

California passed the Political Reform Act in 1974 to try to curb corruption by eliminating secret or anonymous contributions. Proponents of the act reasoned that if the public knew who donors were affiliated with they would be more informed voters.

Candidates are required to disclose campaign receipts and expenditures on Form 460. Candidates need to disclose the date a donation was received, the donors’ identities, their occupations and their addresses. Form 460 also is used to amend prior reports.

On her financial disclosure forms, Harmon reported three donations from affiliates of Dayspring’s Natural Healing Center, eight from affiliates of permit applicant Megan’s Organics Market and four linked to permit applicant SLO Cal Roots, according to her 460 forms.

Four affiliates of Natural Healing Center donated to Stewart, three from Megan’s Organics Market and two from SLO Cal Roots. Christianson accepted donations from three affiliates from both the Natural Healing Center and Megan’s Organics Market.

However, none of the candidates’ financial disclosure forms noted the donors affiliations with the current applicants for retail marijuana permits and none of the applicants reported the fundraiser event itself as a non-monetary donation.

In response to questions about Harmon’s donations related to the Oct. 28 fundraiser, Harmon amended her 460 financial disclosure removing multiple donations, all dates of donations, and five expenses. Candidates sign their campaign disclosure and amendment forms under the penalty of perjury.

On Jan. 31, Harmon reported donations on the date of the fundraiser from both Bonnie and Jamie Saucedo with an address at 473 Bernardo in Morro Bay. The Saucedo’s daughter, Marissa Saucedo, is an owner of SLO Cal Roots, one of nine applicants for the three retail marijuana permits.

On her original Form 460, Harmon also noted an Oct. 28 donation from Yvonee Helms and a donation from Mary Woods, a relative of Susan Woods, one of Dayspring partners in several of his marijuana businesses.

On Feb. 8, Harmon filed an amended 460 report that no longer included the Bonnie Saucedo, the Jamie Saucedo, the Yvonee Helms, or the Mary Woods’ donations.

Many of Harmon’s disclosures include errors with names or occupations such as Sunni Mullinax, a winner in the application for a Grover Beach pot shop permit, is listed as Sunni Vogel. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill is listed as a collection officer for SLO County.

In addition, Harmon removed all dates of donations and combined multiple contributions made on different dates from the same contributor to one donation.

For example, on the original Jan. 31, 460 filing, Harmon listed donations of $40 on Oct. 22, $80 on Oct. 28, and $80 on Oct. 29 from Chrisopher Wright. On the form, Harmon lists Wright as an employee of Grow & Grow Rich who lives at 473 Bernardo Avenue in Morro Bay. On her amended form, Harmon lists one donation of $200 from Wright without including the required date.

Wright is a consultant for Grow and Grow Rich out of Orange County, a business that promises to give training and provide contacts to assist people entering the marijuana industry. However, because of multiple fraud allegations, prosecutors are looking into the company.

Harmon, Stewart and Christianson did not respond to questions about not disclosing the non-monetary cost of the fundraiser and ties to marijuana applicants. Harmon’s treasurer Gretchen Prince said she was not aware of why they removed multiple donors on Harmon’s recently amended Form 460. Prince said she had little experience with the Form 460 and that she had only served as Harmon’s treasurer because they are sisters.

Portions of Mayor Heidi Harmon’s financial disclosure filings:

The amount of monetary donations listed on page five of Mayor Heidi Harmon’s amended 460 for Oct. 21 through Jan. 31 does not match the amended 460 summary page.

Harmon's original 460 10-21-…



.

Harmon's amended 460 10-21-2…

