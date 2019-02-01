Deputies seeking possible witness in violent Ocean murder

February 1, 2019

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Office is asking the public to help find a possible witness in the violent murder of Oceano activist Larry Bross, 90.

On Jan. 24, one of Bross’ neighbors found his body in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way. He had been stabbed and beaten. [Cal Coast Times]

Detectives are trying to locate a man spotted with Bross on Jan. 22. Investigators describe the man as white, in his thirties to forties, with a thin build, approximately 6 feet inch tall, with bushy dark brown hair that is somewhat long. He was wearing a letterman-style jacket, with partial green coloring.

The man is thought to go by Jimmy, investigators said.

He is associated with an older four-door sedan. It was dented, and gray or dull silver in color. The car may have been seen on Pier Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the possible witness, to contact detectives at 805-781-4500.

