Fire destroys barn on former Dalido Ranch property

February 9, 2019

A fire destroyed an historic barn on the former Dalidio Ranch on Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo Friday night. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on the site of developer Gary Grossman’s San Luis Ranch project. While the barn was destroyed, firefighters were able to protect two other historic buildings on the property

In the 1800s, the barn was used as a viewing and staging area for horse races. Because of the construction of the San Luis Ranch development, the developer was in the process of moving the historically designated barn.

The ranch is a 131-acre property between Highway 101 and Madonna Road.

Plans for San Luis Ranch include constructing 580 homes on 40 acres, 200,000 square feet of commercial space, 150,000 square feet of office space and a 200-room hotel.

