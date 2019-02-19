Firefighters quickly extinguish fire at Paso Robles Lowe’s

Firefighters evacuated customers who were shopping inside Lowe’s Home Improvement in Paso Robles Saturday evening after a fire broke out inside the business. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8:30 p.m., a store employee reported smoke in the the rear of the Lowe’s at 2445 Golden Hill Road, though there was actually a fire. The building’s sprinkler system held the blaze in check until firefighters arrived, helping to minimize the amount of damage to the building and merchandise.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze within five minutes of their arrival. Crews stayed at the scene for about three hours, removing smoke and water from the business.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire. Lowe’s managed to open for business the next morning.

Cal Fire and the Atascadero Fire Department assisted Paso Robles firefighters with the blaze.

