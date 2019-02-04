Heavy rains cause numerous road closures across SLO County

The storm that is pounding the Central Coast is causing numerous road closures in San Luis Obispo County on Monday, mostly because of flooding. [Cal Coast Times]

In South County, San Luis Bay Drive is closed from the bridge east of Highway 101 to Monte Road, according to SLO County Public Works. In North County, numerous closures are in effect.

Shell Creek Road is closed from about four miles north of Highway 58 to 1.5 miles south of Truesdale Road; Wellsona Road is closed at San Marcos Road; Cholame Valley Road is closed between Highway 46 and McMillan Canyon Road; Penman Springs Road is closed north of Linne Road; and Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero is closed at Los Palos Road. Additionally, flooding has been reported at Highway 58 and Bitterwater Road.

Likewise, a rock slide was reported on Highway 46 near Antelope Road.

In Santa Barbara County, Highway 154 is closed indefinitely near the east end of Cachuma Lake as a result of flooding and mud and debris flows, according to Caltrans. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 101.

Small power outages have been impacting various areas of SLO County on Monday. The largest one, which is affecting 89 customers, is along Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero, according to PG&E.

Over the most recent 24-hour period tracked by SLO County, the Salinas Dam received 1.3 inches of rain, which was the highest total recorded. The meter in Cambria at Santa Rosa Creek and Main Street recorded .2 inches, the lowest total in the county.

During a 48-hour period spanning Friday through Sunday, the Salinas Dam received 4.68 inches of rain, the highest total in the county. See Canyon received .38 inches, the lowest total over that period.

Over a 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday, Lake Nacimiento rose nearly seven feet and increased from 33 percent of capacity to 38 percent, PG&E’s John Lindsey tweeted.

On Monday, wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected to hit SLO County, Lindsey said. Rain showers and gusting southerly winds are expected to continue throughout the day.

